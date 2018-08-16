Hot off the Grill: Sweet & Spicy Ginger Pork & Soba Noodle Salad

Chef Natalie Schwab from Johnson & Wales shows us how to make Sweet & Spicy Ginger Pork & Soba Noodle Salad.
Sweet & Spicy Ginger Pork
Ingredients
- 2 pound pork tenderloin
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1/3 cup soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
- 1 teaspoon fresh ginger, grated
- 2 tablespoons sweet chili sauce
- 1 tablespoon fresh garlic, chopped
Instructions
- In a small bowl mix together all ingredients except pork tenderloin.
- Place pork tenderloin in container and pour half of marinade over it (you can also place the pork tenderloin in a Ziploc bag with the marinade). Place remaining half marinade in a covered container to use while grilling.
- Put the marinating pork tenderloin and extra marinade in the refrigerator for 4-8 hours or overnight.
- Preheat grill to medium-high heat.
- Place tenderloin on grill. Grill for 30 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees. Rotate tenderloin every 10 minutes while basting with the reserved marinade.
- Remove from grill and cover with foil. Let rest for 10 minutes before slicing.
Soba Noodle Salad
Ingredients
- ¾ cup rice wine vinegar
- ¼ cup sugar
- ¾ teaspoon salt
- 3 garlic cloves, chopped
- 1 red serrano pepper, seeded and chopped
- 3 tablespoons lime juice
- 2 tablespoons mirin
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- 1 ½ tablespoons lime zest
- 12 ounces soba noodles
- ½ English cucumber, halved and thinly sliced
- 1 yellow bell pepper, thinly sliced
- ½ cup shitake mushrooms
- 1 ounce Wakame seaweed, dried and re-hydrated
- ¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped
- ¼ cup fresh mint, chopped
- ½ cup salted peanuts, chopped
Instructions
- Warm vinegar, sugar, and salt in small saucepan over medium heat. Stir occasionally until sugar dissolves, about 1 minute.
- Stir in garlic and serrano pepper. Remove from stove and allow it to cool.
- Mix in lime juice, mirin, soy sauce, sesame oil, and lime zest.
- Cook noodles in large pot of boiling salted water until tender, but still firm to bite. Stir occasionally.
- Drain noodles well. Rinse under cold water; drain again. Transfer noodles to dish towel-lined platter to drain.
- Once drained, transfer noodles to large bowl. Add prepared dressing and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate. This can be prepared six hours ahead of time.
- Add vegetables, cilantro, and mint to the noodles and toss gently. Sprinkle with chopped peanuts and garnish with lime wedges. Can be made 2 hours ahead.
- Cover and let stand at room temperature.
