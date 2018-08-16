Body believed to be missing pregnant woman from Frederick recovered

Hot off the Grill: Sweet & Spicy Ginger Pork & Soba Noodle Salad

Chef Natalie Schwab from Johnson & Wales shows us how to make Sweet & Spicy Ginger Pork & Soba Noodle Salad.

Sweet & Spicy Ginger Pork

Ingredients

  • 2 pound pork tenderloin
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1/3 cup soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1 teaspoon fresh ginger, grated
  • 2 tablespoons sweet chili sauce
  • 1 tablespoon fresh garlic, chopped

 

Instructions

  1. In a small bowl mix together all ingredients except pork tenderloin.
  2. Place pork tenderloin in container and pour half of marinade over it (you can also place the pork tenderloin in a Ziploc bag with the marinade). Place remaining half marinade in a covered container to use while grilling.
  3. Put the marinating pork tenderloin and extra marinade in the refrigerator for 4-8 hours or overnight.
  4. Preheat grill to medium-high heat.
  5. Place tenderloin on grill. Grill for 30 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees. Rotate tenderloin every 10 minutes while basting with the reserved marinade.
  6. Remove from grill and cover with foil. Let rest for 10 minutes before slicing.

 

Soba Noodle Salad

Ingredients

  • ¾ cup rice wine vinegar
  • ¼ cup sugar
  • ¾ teaspoon salt
  • 3 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 1 red serrano pepper, seeded and chopped
  • 3 tablespoons lime juice
  • 2 tablespoons mirin
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon sesame oil
  • 1 ½ tablespoons lime zest
  • 12 ounces soba noodles
  • ½ English cucumber, halved and thinly sliced
  • 1 yellow bell pepper, thinly sliced
  • ½ cup shitake mushrooms
  • 1 ounce Wakame seaweed, dried and re-hydrated
  • ¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped
  • ¼ cup fresh mint, chopped
  • ½ cup salted peanuts, chopped

Instructions

  1. Warm vinegar, sugar, and salt in small saucepan over medium heat. Stir occasionally until sugar dissolves, about 1 minute.
  2. Stir in garlic and serrano pepper. Remove from stove and allow it to cool.
  3. Mix in lime juice, mirin, soy sauce, sesame oil, and lime zest.
  4. Cook noodles in large pot of boiling salted water until tender, but still firm to bite. Stir occasionally.
  5. Drain noodles well. Rinse under cold water; drain again. Transfer noodles to dish towel-lined platter to drain.
  6. Once drained, transfer noodles to large bowl. Add prepared dressing and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate. This can be prepared six hours ahead of time.
  7. Add vegetables, cilantro, and mint to the noodles and toss gently. Sprinkle with chopped peanuts and garnish with lime wedges. Can be made 2 hours ahead.
  8. Cover and let stand at room temperature.

 

