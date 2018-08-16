× Gender reveal party for Shanann Watts’ unborn baby was planned for Saturday, friend says

FREDERICK, Colo. — A friend of Shanann Watts said a gender reveal party was planned for the pregnant mother for this Saturday.

Shanann’s husband Christopher Watts was arrested on Wednesday night. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said the body that is believed to be that of Shanann, 34, was found on the property owned by Anadarko Petroleum, where Christopher worked.

The bodies of their daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste “Cece,” have not been recovered, but officials believe they know where they are.

Ashley Bell, a close friend of Shanann’s who owns a tanning salon, said she got to know Shanann because she was a customer.

“They were always so happy. They were always so — I’m completely lost for words,” Bell said.

Bell said the gender reveal party was supposed to be held at the Watts family home.

Other than some family members, no one knew the baby’s sex. According to one family member’s Facebook post, the baby was going to be a boy.

Christopher Watts faces three counts of first-degree murder and three charges of tampering with physical evidence. He appeared in court Thursday.