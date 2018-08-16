Father accused of killing family could face death penalty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's only been 24 hours since Chris Watts allegedly confessed to murdering his wife and two young kids, but prosecutors are already building a case against him.

Many now will be closely watching to see if the Weld County District Attorney seeks the death penalty.

Chris Decker is a Denver criminal defense attorney who is closely watching to see whether the Weld County District Attorney will seek the death penalty against Chris Watts.

"It's both a political decision in terms of the ramifications of the voters. It's a huge decision financially because it cost an extraordinary amount of money," said Decker.

However, Decker says the case for the death penalty is strong.

In Colorado, prosecutors must be able to establish at least one of 17 aggravating factors.

This case meets at least three. Watts is accused of killing more than one person. His victims are two young children, and a woman he knew was pregnant.

"There may be other mitigating circumstances, however, that also apply. Cooperating with police is one of those mitigating factors. If Watts led police to his wife and children's bodies, it could potentially save his life.

"I wouldn't go as far as to say it's being offered up or negotiated, but certainly law enforcement will be advising him that his participation would at least be some form of mitigation under the circumstances," said Decker.

At the very least, Watts will spend the rest of his life behind bars without parole if he's convicted.

Many are also asking why Watts isn't being charged with four counts of murder because his wife was pregnant.

That's because Colorado is one of 12 states without a fetal homicide law recognizing a fetus as a human being.

State lawmakers voted down such a measure in 2013 over fears it would interfere with abortion rights and voters rejected a similar ballot measure in 2014.