Documents show Watts family had financial issues, filed for bankruptcy

FREDERICK, Colo. — Three years before Shanann Watts and her two children were killed, Watts and her husband Chris jointly filed for bankruptcy after compiling more than $70,000 in debt, according to documents obtained by FOX31 and Channel 2.

The documents show that Chris and Shanann Watts filed for chapter 7 bankruptcy with United States Bankruptcy Court in June 2015 that showed their two savings accounts contained less than $10 while their joint checking account had $864.

Most of the Watts’ debts were a combination of student loans and retail purchases.

Chris Watts was arrested on Wednesday night and is being held in the Weld County Jail on three charges of first-degree murder and three charges of tampering with physical evidence in the deaths of his 34-year-old wife Shanann Watts and his daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste “Cece.”

During a press conference on Thursday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said the body that is believed to be that of Shanann Watts was found on the property owned by Anadarko Petroleum, where her husband worked.

The bodies of their daughters have not been recovered but officials believe they know where they are.