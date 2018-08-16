“Nashville” Star Charles Esten Playing the Paramount

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Charles Esten stars on NASHVILLE in the role of Deacon Claybourne. A singer and songwriter who began performing on stage when he was in college. Last year Charles became the only artist ever to release 54 consecutive songs via his #EverySingleFriday project (July 2016 - July 2017). His songs are all available on iTunes, and on Spotify, where his music has been streamed worldwide over 7.9 million times.

Check him out in concert here in Denver

Paramount Theatre

1621 Glenarm

Denver, CO 80202

(303) 892-7016

Sat, Aug 18, 2018 - 8:00PM

Ages: All Ages

Doors Open: 7:00 PM

Onsale: Fri, Jul 13, 2018 - 10:00AM MDT

https://www.axs.com/events/357324/charles-esten-tickets