Bourbon paired with football

A delicious bourbon cocktail and a football game go together like falling leaves and autumn colors. Liquid Chef, Billie Keithley and Marketing Coordinator Jessie Unruh from Breckenridge Distillery were here mixing up some great game day cocktails!

Breckenridge Distillery is celebrating 10 years of pure whiskey passion September 20th through the 22nd. Some of the events include a West Coast dinner pairing , a history of the Breckenridge Distillery, a VIP tour and so much more! give them a call at 970- 547-9759 for more details.

you can also find them online at breckenridgedistillery.com