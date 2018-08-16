Boulder man sentenced to 8 years in prison for child porn possession

DENVER — A Boulder man was sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday for possession of child pornography. Robert Dean Mason, 46, will serve 8 years and one month in prison, followed by 10 years on supervised release.

Mason was first charged on Jan. 29 of this year. He plead guilty on March 21.

According to court documents, in October 2016, Denver FBI agents learned Mason was known through other investigations as someone who was sharing child porn through BitTorrent. BitTorrent is a program that allows users to download files from other servers.

Between March and October 2016, 10 undercover investigators had downloaded a total of 94 files using Mason’s home IP address, according to a statement released Thursday by the Colorado District Attorney’s Office.

In November 2016, FBI agents received a flash drive from a Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputy who had downloaded material from Mason while working undercover online. The flash drive had files downloaded from Mason’s home IP address. Agents executed a search warrant at Mason’s house. They found an encrypted folder with thousands of images of child porn, including 4,800 video files.

“The internet can be a playground for child predators,” said U.S. Attorney Bob Troyer through Thursday’s release. “Our prosecutors, our partners at the FBI, and local law enforcement work tirelessly – with incredible technologic expertise – to find these predators and bring them to justice.”

“Combating the exploitation and victimization of children is one of the FBI’s top priorities,” added FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Calvin Shivers. “This sentence demonstrates our commitment to ensuring those responsible for exploiting innocent children are vigorously investigated and brought to justice.”

Mason was ordered to voluntarily surrender to a facility designated by the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.