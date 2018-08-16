× Bodies of Shanann Watts’ 2 daughters believed recovered, police say

FREDERICK, Colo. — Investigators believe the bodies of 4-year-old Bella Watts and her 3-year-old sister Celeste have been found, Frederick police said Thursday night.

Police believe they recovered the body of the girls’ mother, Shanann Watts earlier Thursday.

“While we will not disclose the location as to where these bodies were located, police can say that they were found in close proximity to the other body whom officers strongly believe is Shanann’s,” a statement from Frederick police said Thursday night.

Shanann’s husband, Christopher Watts, is in custody under investigation for their murders.

This is a breaking news story. FOX31 and Channel 2 News will have new information soon.

For alerts on the latest breaking news, download our app for iPhone and Android.