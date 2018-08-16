× Black Truffle Aioli Potato Salad

Annual SLV Potato Festival



Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 8 am- 4pm with a motorsport aerial stunt show at 6 pm

Chapman Park, Monte Vista CO—following with show at Ski-Hi Park Arena

Cost: tickets for motorsport show $15/adult and $8/children

436g garlic aioli

200g sour cream

90g small dice celery

90g small dice shallot

4.5 oz (1 jar) black truffle carpaccio, all of it.

10 drops white truffle oil

Mix aioli and sour together with a whisk. Make sure they are smooth. Add remaining ingredients. Season and taste.

For the pick up.

8oz fingerling potatoes, confit, smashed and then fried crispy

60g finished aioli

15g mustard frills

Finishing salt

