Black Truffle Aioli Potato Salad
Annual SLV Potato Festival
Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 8 am- 4pm with a motorsport aerial stunt show at 6 pm
Chapman Park, Monte Vista CO—following with show at Ski-Hi Park Arena
Cost: tickets for motorsport show $15/adult and $8/children
436g garlic aioli
200g sour cream
———
90g small dice celery
90g small dice shallot
4.5 oz (1 jar) black truffle carpaccio, all of it.
10 drops white truffle oil
- Mix aioli and sour together with a whisk. Make sure they are smooth.
- Add remaining ingredients. Season and taste.
For the pick up.
8oz fingerling potatoes, confit, smashed and then fried crispy
60g finished aioli
15g mustard frills
Finishing salt
