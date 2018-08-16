× Arvada police look for dog and its owner after it bites woman in face

ARVADA, Colo. — Police in Arvada are now looking for a dog and its owner after the dog bit a woman.

Police say on August 7th a black an white husky mix bit a woman in the face. It happened on a restaurant patio near West 64th Avenue and Ward Road.

The video shows a woman petting the dog before the dog attacked her. The dog owner then left with the animal.

The woman needed eye surgery and could potentially need more operations.

Anyone who knows anything about this case is asked to call Arvada Animal Control.