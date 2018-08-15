Trump revokes former CIA director John Brennan’s clearance

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is revoking the security clearance of former CIA director John Brennan, who served in the Obama administration.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the decision at a White House briefing Wednesday, following through on the president’s recent threat.

Sanders is citing Brennan’s “erratic conduct and behavior” and accusing him of “lying” and “wild outbursts.”

She also claims he’s “leveraged his status” to make unfounded allegations.

Brennan has been deeply critical of Trump’s conduct, calling his performance at a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Finland “nothing short of treasonous.”

Sanders says other former intelligence officials’ security clearances are also “currently under review.”

