Search for missing 33-year-old Denver man in Summit County ‘reluctantly’ suspended

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — The search for a missing Denver man who was last seen Aug. 3 has been suspended, the Summit County Rescue Group and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said.

The search for 33-year-old Tyler Gorrell was “reluctantly” called off.

Gorrell was last seen in Denver on Aug. 3, but his vehicle, a Ford Escape, was found outside the Rock Creek winter trailhead in Summit County on Friday.

An initial search with a dog team focused on the area around the vehicle. Since the start of the search, 72 people put in 510 hours in an attempt to find Gorrell, officials said.

Eleven dogs were used in the search along with two days of flight support by the Civil Air Patrol.

The more than 21-square-mile search area included the primary hiking trails in the Gore Range from Silverthorne to Boulder Creek.

About 200 flyers have been distributed and more than 100 backcountry hikers were contacted about Gorrell’s disappearance.

But no evidence has been found in connection to Gorrell’s disappearance and no sightings have been reported.

Two dogs did show interest in an area on Gore Range Trail, about three miles from where Gorrell’s vehicle was found. After a thorough investigation of the area, no evidence leading to Gorrell was found.

If credible information is found or there’s a likelihood of someone seeing Gorrell or his belongings, the search will begin again.

The sheriff’s office will continue to work with the Denver Police Department to determine Gorrell’s whereabouts.

“As a parent, it breaks my heart that Tyler’s whereabouts remain unknown,” Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said. “I remain committed to bringing Tyler home.”