Reports: Weld County Sheriff’s deputy shot north of Greeley

WELD COUNTY, Colo. -- A Weld County Sheriff's deputy was shot in north Greeley late Wednesday night, according to reports. He was taken to North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley.

It happened at North 23rd Avenue and C Street in Weld County just north of Greeley.

Sources told FOX31 it appeared the deputy would be OK.

The reports said deputies responded to a disturbance with weapons and when they arrived there were gunshots.

Weld County 911 dispatch told FOX31 they "had a pretty big incident happen," but did not say anything else about the incident.

This is a breaking news story. FOX31 and Channel 2 News will have new information soon.

