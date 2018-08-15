Registered sex offender suspected of kidnapping woman in Lone Tree

LONE TREE, Colo. — A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged after allegedly kidnapping a woman on Tuesday morning in Lone Tree.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Paul E. Nader and charged him with first-degree kidnapping, sexual assault and aggravated robbery.

According to a press release from DCSO, the incident started in a parking lot on the 9300 block of Willow Street in Lone Tree. The area is home to several strip malls and offices. Nader pushed the woman into a vehicle.

Around 8:30 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a woman running away from a man and asking for help in a parking lot on the 800 block of Happy Canyon Road in Castle Pines. The parking lot is about 11 miles south of where the woman was allegedly forced into the vehicle.

“Upon arrival, DCSO deputies recovered the female and determined that the victim was the individual kidnapped from the Lone Tree location at approximately 6 a.m.,” DCSO said.

Nader is a registered sex offender from Colorado Springs. He is being held in the Douglas County Jail.