Rape case dropped against Broncos defensive end Adam Gotsis

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Prosecutors in Atlanta are dismissing a rape case against Denver Broncos defensive end Adam Gotsis over an alleged assault more than five years ago while he was at Georgia Tech.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. said in a statement Wednesday that “after a careful and thorough investigation” his office had decided not to proceed with the case.

“My office understands the sensitivity and significance of these investigations, but the evidence presented does not warrant any further action in this case,” Howard said.

“I’m just relieved that this is over,” Gotsis said Wednesday. “I’m happy this is resolved and I look forward to the season.”

A 30-year-old woman went to Atlanta police headquarters on Feb. 1 and told an investigator that Gotsis had raped her on March 9, 2013. The woman said she went to a party with Gotsis and then he took her to his home and assaulted her.

Gotsis turned himself in March 7 and he was released that day on $50,000 bond.

A third-year pro, Gotsis continued working out with the Broncos while prosecutors investigated the woman’s allegations.