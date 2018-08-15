Owner of building that exploded shares new details about structure

DENVER — The man who owns the building that exploded in Denver’s Baker neighborhood Tuesday told FOX31 and Channel 2 new details about the structure.

The owner, who identified himself only as Tom, said that there are seven units in the building. Nine people were injured when it was partially destroyed in an apparent natural gas explosion Tuesday. Seven people were treated for minor injuries, one man was critically injured and a woman who was pulled from the rubble is in stable condition.

Tom said 14 of his tenants were displaced, and he does not know whether the man who was critically injured was a tenant.

On Tuesday, the Denver Fire Department said it believes the explosion originated in unit 368. Tom said he had been inside the unit within the past month and said he was confident there was no drug activity taking place in that unit.

Tom, who has owned the building for 40 years, said he learned about the explosion from DFD. He said he has been in touch with the Red Cross and is working to contact and help all of his displaced tenants.

Fire department spokesman Capt. Greg Pixley said he has no knowledge of people calling Xcel Energy during the hours before the explosion. Xcel has not responded to FOX31 and Channel 2’s requests for comment.

Pixley said the incident is not being investigated as arson and there is no evidence of methamphetamine or marijuana use in the complex to suggest a possible cause. Pixley said the fire is being called suspicious for the obvious reason that buildings to not normally explode.

There is no word on whether investigators will find the explosion was human caused, mechanical or something else. DFD said six of its fire investigators are working at the scene Wednesday.