New evacuation order in place for Silver Creek Fire in Grand County

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — A new evacuation order went into affect Wednesday for people affected by the Silver Creek Fire in Grand County.

The sheriff’s office said all residents of the Old Park area were ordered to leave their homes at about 3 p.m.

Investigators said lightning started the fire July 19 in Routt County. It burned in difficult terrain which allowed it to grow and expand into Grand County.

New growth forced Wednesday’s new evacuation order. People in the Latigo Guest Ranch area had already been ordered to evacuate.

The American Red Cross has opened a shelter at West Grand Middle School at 715 Kinsey Avenue in Kremmling.

The Silver Creek Fire has burned 3,324 acres 16 miles northwest of Kremmling. It’s 18 percent contained. There were 274 firefighters on the scene as of Wednesday.