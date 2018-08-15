New app rewards you for staying off your phone

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A new app developed by a Nashville woman is rewarding you for living in the moment, WSMV reports.

The MILK app incentivizes users with money to stay off their phones in social settings.

A timer racks up points for every minute you spend off your phone in places like restaurants, concert venues or movie theaters. You can win a gift card after you accrue enough points.

But Coko Eason wants it to go beyond that. Her eventual goal for the app is for it to be used in people’s homes, at school or even while you’re driving.

“We can go on and on about the places we need to be more present, a little more focused, attentive, intimate and safe,” Eason said.

Eason created the app to encourage users to stay off their phones in social situations and enjoy the moment instead.

She said she was inspired while working at her last job as a hype girl at concerts and noticed people were becoming more and more distracted.

“Year after year, crowd participation was at an all-time low. I found the culprit … it was the phone. Everybody was just too busy scrolling, texting, taking selfies or recording the entire conversation, which I’ll never understand why people pay $200 to watch a concert through their phone,” Eason said.

Eason said she’s hoping local spots around town will join the MILK app and create custom rewards for customers.

Acme Feed & Seed, a popular restaurant bar on Lower Broadway, just signed on last week.

Right now, you can get points for specific locations that are designated by the app. The app notifies you when you’re near a “MILK Zone.” You can start “milking the moment” simply by locking your phone, and you accrue points for every minute you stay off it.

Click here to read more information about the app.