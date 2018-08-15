National Fajita Day : On the Border

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Come Sizzle with On The Border

Your invited to join The OTB family AUGUST 18th at On The Border to celebrate this sizzling Tex-Mex tradition.

Their fajitas have been dazzling customers from the moment On The Border first seared chicken, steak, shrimp, and veggies on their Mesquite Wood-fired Grill, way back in 1982. They love fajitas so much they knew it had to have its own holiday. And in 2016, National Fajita Day was selected to be recognized by an adoring nation.

Come celebrate National Fajita Day at On The Border! #AnyExcuseToFiesta

You can find the entire On The Border Menu... along with locations near you... at ontheborder.com.