Mountain lion spotted roaming golf course in Larkspur

LARKSPUR, Colo. -- At the Bear Dance Golf Course in Larkspur, a mountain lion made a surprise appearance.

Jake Timlin, who works at the course said, “I was like oh my God that’s a big cat.”

The mountain lion was seen near hole No. 8 earlier this week.

The video was posted on the Golf Course’s Facebook page.

Golfer Stuart Bruening said, “He just came down the stream.”

Another golfer Ron Litra said, “I’m sure a number of them have seen people and people have never seen them cause they are very stealthy.”

This cat though, strolled through in broad daylight and so did a few bears not so long ago.

Not too surprising to Dave Tweddell who said human populations are getting closer and closer to habitat belonging to wildlife.

Parks and Wildlife officers say mountain lions are usually nocturnal, shy and reclusive. But they can get used to human habitats when they seek food and shelter.

Just last week, a mountain lion got into a home in Boulder and ate a pet cat, one of several sightings we’ve had in the recent past.

Golf course worker Timlin said, “It was pretty scary at first.”

Indeed ... leaving nerves a little frazzled at hole No. 8.