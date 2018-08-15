× Man charged with murder in fatal Thornton bar shooting

THORNTON, Colo. — A man has been charged in a Thornton bar shooting that left a single mother dead and several others injured early Saturday morning.

Gary Lynn Wideman, 36, is charged with first-degree murder after deliberation, first-degree murder with extreme indifference and four counts of attempted murder with extreme indifference, according to a statement released Wednesday by the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Wideman also faces two counts of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault and six counts of crime of violence.

According to the release, the shooting happened after several fights broke out at the Extra Point Bar on the 4000 block of East 100th Avenue in Thornton. Wideman had been thrown out before returning with a handgun. He then began shooting.

37-year-old Brenda Martinez, a single mother and bartender, was killed. Three others were hurt.

Wideman appeared in Adams County District Court Wednesday. His next scheduled hearing is set for 11 a.m. on Oct. 26.