Isolated storms Thursday with better rain chance this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It has been a quiet and calm weather day on the Front Range. Temperatures reached the upper 80s, which is right around average for this time of year.

Storm chances will stay in Southern Colorado tonight and could turn severe on the southeastern plains.

Thursday will be similar to today with low storm chances and seasonal temperatures. Temperatures will reach 88 degrees tomorrow in Denver with a 10 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Once again, the best storm chances will stay in Southern Colorado.

Storm chances will go up on Friday and through the weekend. Saturday will be the wettest day with a 40 percent chance of storms and highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday will cool to the upper 70s thanks to a cold front with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Drier weather moves in on Monday and Tuesday warming temperatures back to the 80s.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.