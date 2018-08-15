Investigators ask public for help finding missing pregnant Frederick woman, kids

FREDERICK, Colo. — Investigators asked the public for help finding a missing woman and her two children at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

The Frederick Police Department, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the FBI have been looking into the disappearance of 34-year-old Shanann Watts and her two young daughters.

Authorities said they will be staging checkpoints where they will be handing out flyers with their pictures.

Watts, who is 15 weeks pregnant, has been missing since Monday along with her 4- and 3-year-old daughters Bella and Celeste “Cece.”

The CBI issued a missing-endangered alert for the three on Tuesday.

Watts is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and 148 lbs. with black hair and hazel eyes.

Bella is 3 feet 6 inches tall and 40 lbs. with brown eyes and brown hair. Celeste is 3 feet tall and 37 lbs. with hazel eyes and blonde hair.

A close friend said she dropped off Watts at home about 2 a.m. Monday when they got home from a work trip. She saw her go inside.

She said the two friends were supposed to meet later in the day, but Watts didn’t answer her phone.

Investigators said they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-652-4222 or 720-382-5700, or email.