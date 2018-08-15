× ‘I got trapped under my fridge;’ tenants recount terrifying moments of explosion

DENVER – Fire investigators are working to determine the point of origin on a natural gas explosion they call “suspicious.” A 7-unit apartment complex exploded Tuesday afternoon near Santa Fe Drive and West Fourth Avenue in Denver.

More than a dozen tenants are now left without a home.

“It was like a metal balloon exploding – like a womp!” Meghan Meehan said.

The apartment complex was destroyed. With emotions running high, Meehan, is still reeling in the pain. She was in her kitchen when the powerful blast knocked the fridge on top of her.

“I got trapped under my fridge. I saw a fire then start and my adrenaline kicked in and at that point I pushed myself out from under the fridge,” Meehan said.

With tear-filled eyes, Elizabeth Litton reflects on the place she used to call home.

“It’s just hard, I don’t know. It’s hard to even look at. I’m sorry,” Litton said.

Her boyfriend, Robert, was in their apartment on Tuesday and took cover under a desk as the ceiling collapsed.

“He said if felt like an earthquake and that the roof started caving in,” Litton said.

Robert narrowly escaped. Their cat, Kovu, is still missing. Their most beloved possessions are gone.

“All my pictures, memories, my sister just brought over pictures from when I was a kid and of our family,” Litton said.

As the Littons try to salvage what they can from inside, they are thankful they still have each other.

“No one died and lives are more important than anything,” Litton said.

The American Red Cross is working to provide temporary housing and put the displaced tenants in hotels.

A go fund me page has been set up for Meghan Meehan here.

A go fund me page has been set up for Elizabeth Litton here.