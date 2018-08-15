Have you seen these pikas in Estes Park?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESTES PARK — The town of Estes Park is inviting you to take part in a community-wide challenge to track down 12 pikas.

The challenge is called ‘Pikas in the Park’ and it features 12 bronze pikas spread out around downtown Estes Park.

“And it’s just kind of a fun scavenger hunt,” explained Frank Lancaster, Town Administrator. “We have 12 of these different pikas in natural habitat formations and they’re hidden around town”.

Each pika is different from the next. They were put up to get people to explore Estes Park more.

“People are just having a wonderful time with it. They spend time downtown. They get to see parts of downtown they don’t normally see. Learn a little bit and it’s fun for the whole family,” Lancaster said.

You can find the pikas by picking up a scavenger hunt map at the Visitor’s Center and Town Hall.

If you find all 12 you’ll receive a free pin from the community.