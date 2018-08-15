Fewer thunderstorms for metro area; wetter weather moves in for weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There will be fewer thunderstorms on Wednesday in Denver and across the Front Range.

The target area is farther south toward the Palmer Divide, Colorado Springs and in general southern Colorado.

Expect smoky sunshine with a 10 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. Highs will reach acout 87 degrees.

The mountains start with smoky sun, then there's a 10 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will reach 75 to 85 degrees.

Thursday is similar, though smoke in the air might increase.

A low pressure system affects Colorado's weather Friday through Sunday, bringing higher chances for rain and thunderstorms starting Friday afternoon.

Saturday has the best chance for rain and thunderstorms.

The mountains start dry for a few hours, but then rain, snow and thunderstorms move in west to east quickly in the morning, then head toward Denver and the Front Range.

Sunday starts dry, then areas east of the Continental Divide turn cloudy with a few rain showers or thunderstorms. There will be cooler highs in the 70s.

It will be dry Monday and Tuesday.

