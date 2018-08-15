City of Northglenn Second Annual Magic Fest

WELCOME TO MAGIC FEST!

Join the City of Northglenn  for the second annual Magic Fest where over 30 magicians will be performing – street magic, slight of hand, mentalism, card tricks, and more!  There are performances for kids and performances for all ages.  All outdoor performances are free and all indoor shows have a fee.

http://themagicfest.com/

