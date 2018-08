Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This five-month club introduces children ages 12 – 15 to the benefits of volunteering in an animal shelter. Students work alongside adult volunteers for two hours each month, cleaning animal enclosures and socializing and working with cats, dogs, and small mammals.

If you`d like to learn more about Junior Volunteer Club and other opportunities for children to get involved at the dumb friends league, visit ddfl.org or call 303-751-5772.