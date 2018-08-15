Boulder to vote on keeping money from sugary drinks tax

BOULDER, Colo. — Voters in Boulder are being asked whether they want to allow the city to keep extra money raised by a tax on sugar-sweetened beverages.

The 2 cent-per-ounce tax approved in 2016 has so far brought in more than $3.2 million for health and nutrition programs for low-income residents and those with chronic diseases and illnesses often linked to sugar consumption.

The Daily Camera reports the city estimated the tax would raise $3.8 million a year, but it now looks like it’ll bring in $5.2 million in the first year.

Colorado’s Taxpayers Bill of Rights requires the city to ask voters whether it can keep the extra money. The issue will be on the November ballot.

Supporters say the proceeds fund important programs, but business owners say it’s hurting their bottom line.