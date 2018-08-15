BBB issues warning against Denver-based moving company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Denver Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning against Denver-based Special Ops Storage and Moving along with other businesses that have close ties to the company.

The warning says the company caused as much as $70,000 in losses.

Less than 47-percent of the reviews are positive at this writing.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers reached out to the company for a comment but were told no one was in the office and calls were not put through.

The company did provide a statement to the Better Business Bureau saying they were being treated unfairly. “The bottom line is that a majority of our customers are happy with our services. The small percentage of complaints we do have are taken seriously and resolved internally as fast as possible.”

The Better Business Bureau points out that the company has received fines issued by the Public Utilities Commission but the business doesn’t seem to have any plans to shut down adding, “We just hired a new customer service person to coordinate resolutions with consumers faster and more efficiently and are taking further steps to better our service.”

The statement also says, “We will continue to work hard with customers and the BBB to resolve any issues that may arise in the future.”

Consumer experts say anyone looking to hire a company for any type of service should read reviews and check Better Business Bureau ratings. To avoid relying on false reviews, try to obtain a referral from a friend or acquaintance. For more information visit the BBB's website here.