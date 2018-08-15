Aurora family’s deportation fight ends, adopted 4-year-old will get green card

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora family who adopted a girl from Peru will be able to keep the 4-year-old from being deported, after the FOX31 Problem Solvers profiled their story.

The move means that Angela Becerra will be able to stay in Colorado with her family and will not be deported. Becerra will automatically get a green card and her family will be able to file for her to receive a certificate of citizenship.

Becerra was previously denied U.S. citizenship even though both of her parents are American citizens.

Her parents adopted her when she was an infant while they were living in Peru. Her adoption is legal.

After the FOX31 Problem Solvers shared her story, it captured hearts around the world. On Tuesday, the U.S. Customs and Immigration Services agreed to reopen the case and the petition was approved on Wednesday.

Currently, Becerra is in the United States on a tourist visa that expires on Aug. 31. After that, she would’ve legally been eligible for deportation.