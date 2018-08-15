2018’s wildfire season near its 10-year average for the nation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There is no doubt wildfires continue to be a major problem for the country in terms of threats to people and structures. Not to minimalize that threat - the numbers, however, indicate a near normal wildfire season so far.

Numbers tabulated by the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) show 2018, year to date, has had the 4th most wildfires and 5th most acreage burned since 2008. So, basically hovering around the 10-year average.

By the numbers, 2018 has had 5,702,368 acres burned to date, whereas 4,694,653 is the average.

Further, 2018 has had 43,255 wildfires. That's just below the 10-year average of 44,121.

Again, these are year-to-date numbers.

For a total year, 2015 is the most destructive on record (going back to 1983) in terms of total area burned at a staggering 10,125,149 acres.