Woman searching for stolen RV with precious mementos from deceased husband inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A woman visiting from Florida is desperate to get her stolen RV back containing precious mementos commemorating her husband of 45 years who passed away.

Dawn Piers is visiting her son. She parked her RV on the street in front of her son's home in Denver overnight Sunday and made sure it was locked. When she got up, it was gone.

"It means a lot to us, it may just be monetary to them but it’s heart to me," said Piers.

Piers' husband of 45 years passed away three years ago. The two had planned to retire and travel the country in an RV together. Now Piers is continuing that dream on her own.

"It seems like it’s part of me. Especially after 3 years. I have done over 40,000 miles on my RV. I have gone ocean-to-ocean twice," said Piers.

Inside that RV is Piers' wedding ring as well as a walking stick that matched her husband's that the two took on all their hikes together for more than 40 years. When asked how she'd feel if the RV wasn't returned, Piers became emotional and said she would be devastated.

"Just give me a break and give it back to me," said Piers.

Piers' RV is a bright red 2015 Winnebago Travato with Florida License plate GAE C93.

Anyone who sees it is asked to call Denver Police.