Storm chances Tuesday night with drier Wednesday in store

DENVER -- Scattered storms will move across the Front Range Tuesday afternoon and evening. They are not expected to turn severe but could contain lightning, brief heavy rain, small hail, and gusty winds.

Metro Denver could see rounds of storms as late as 11 p.m. before it all clears after midnight.

Storm chances will lower to 10 percent on Wednesday with most places staying dry. Denver will see a high of 87 degrees on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. The best chance for storms will stay in Southern Colorado during the afternoon and evening.

Thursday will be similar to Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s and a 10 percent chance of a storm.

The rest of the week will stay in the 80s with better storm chances on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

