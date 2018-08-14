Should taxpayer money be spent to run campaigns for mayor and city council?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Denver voters may soon be asked whether or not to allow taxpayers to fund campaigns for city council and mayor.

On Tuesday, city council advanced a measure that would, if approved by voters, implement the most progressive public finance laws in the state.

"We want to level the playing field, we know it takes some money, we want to take the need for wealth and access to wealth out of the equation for being a good candidate," Owen Perkins, a community activist promoting the ballot measure, said.

Under the plan, if a candidate pledges to limit campaign donations and not receive checks from unions, special interests, or big business - the city would make a matching donation.

The match would be nine to one.

For instance, a $50 donation would allow for the city to write a check to the candidate for $450.

$50 would be the maximum amount qualifying for nine to one match.

Mayoral candidates could receive up to $750,000 for an election cycle while council members running for district positions could receive up to $125,000.

The city would set aside $2 million each year for the program.

Participation in the program would remain optional for candidates and if a candidate elects to not receive the city's money they could fund-raise from individuals at higher limits. If passed by voters, it would not take effect until 2020, after the May 2019 mayoral election.

City council will now vote on the measure as a whole. It would then qualify for the ballot this November.