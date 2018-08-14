Several western Colorado wildfires continue to burn, blanket state with smoke

DENVER — Smoke from several wildfires fires burning in Colorado and beyond is hanging over large parts of western Colorado.

Periods of moderate to heavy smoke are expected Tuesday through Wednesday morning.

State health officials warn that people with respiratory illnesses, the very young and elderly might want to remain indoors if the smoke is heavy.

The Bull Draw Fire is the largest fire in the state, having burned 25,190 acres as of Tuesday morning. The fire, 12 miles northwest of Nucla, is 19 percent contained.

The Silver Creek Fire has burned 2,323 acres 16 miles northwest of Kremmling and is 5 percent contained.

Lt. Dan Mayer of the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said about 30 guests, 15 to 20 employees and some horses were evacuated from Latigo Ranch late Monday.

The Cabin Lake Fire about five miles south of Buford had burned 3,000 acres and was 35 percent contained. It grew substantially Monday afternoon and overnight Tuesday thanks to strong winds and dry conditions.

The Cache Creek Fire eight miles southwest of Rifle had burned 2,500 acres as of Tuesday morning and was 40 percent contained.

The Lake Christine Fire near Basalt is at 90 percent containment. It has burned 12,588 acres.

The Plateau Fire 12 miles north of Dolores is at 93 percent containment and has burned 16,390 acres.

The West Guard Fire near the Plateau Fire has burned 1,424 acres and is 90 percent contained.