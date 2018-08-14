× Rotten egg smell, hissing sound are key signs of a natural gas leak

DENVER — Someone strikes an underground utility line every six minutes in the U.S. All it takes is one spark to cause a disaster.

Keeping your family safe means knowing the signs of a possible gas leak and heeding those yellow flags that mark underground gas lines.

Whitney Nichols of Colorado 811 tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers a simple phone call before digging can mean the difference between life and death. “You don’t know where utility lines are. They can be a lot more shallow than you think and because of erosion they can actually shift.”

Make sure your family knows the signs of a gas leak, which include the smell of rotten eggs accompanied by a hissing sound.

Safety experts say you should leave the area at once then call 911 and your utility company.

Call 811 before digging. For more safety information visit Colorado 811’s website here.