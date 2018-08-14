Pregnant woman, 2 daughters reported missing in Frederick

FREDERICK, Colo. — A pregnant woman and her two children have been reported missing, the Frederick Police Department said Tuesday morning.

Shannan Watts, 34, and her 3- and 4-year-old daughters were reported missing on Monday. Watts is 15 weeks pregnant, police said.

Police released very little information, only saying no vehicle has been associated with the disappearance.

A majority of the police department is working to find Watts and her daughters.

Police have not said if they suspect foul play is associated with the disappearances and were not specific where Watts and her daughters were last seen.

Frederick is in Weld County, about 15 miles southeast of Longmont.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-652-4222 or email.