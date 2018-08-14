New details about suspect, death of 7-year-old Jordan Vong released in court documents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- FOX31 has new information about the teen accused of killing and hiding the body of her nephew, 7-year-old, Jordan Vong

Police say 16-year-old Jennie Bunsom suffocated Jordan, wrapped his body in a blanket, and placed him in her bedroom closet.

Bunsom was scheduled to be in juvenile court Tuesday morning, but because the District Attorney is charging her as an adult, her appearance was waived until later this week.

In the arrest affidavit, Bunsom names her girlfriend as an accessory to the crime. Court papers say on the afternoon of Aug. 6, Bunsom got in an argument with her girlfriend over the phone and was upset.

Her nephew, Jordan, came downstairs and asked her to play video games. She said no. He then laid down on her bed. She asked him to leave and when he didn’t, she reportedly shoved Jordan – causing him to hit his face on the floor.

He began to cry. Bunsom allegedly told police she placed her hand over his mouth and plugged his nose. Jordan was struggling to breathe, then stopped moving.

The affidavit says Bunsom put his body under her bed then called her girlfriend and told her what happened.

The following interview contains strong language which has been edited to some degree.

In an interview with police, Bunsom said her girlfriend “told her she had to hide Jordan’s body and told her to put his body in the closet.” We stopped by the girlfriend’s house. We’re not showing her face because she is a juvenile and has not been charged.

FOX 31: “We were wondering if you wanted to comment at all about Jennie Bunsom?”

Suspect’s girlfriend: “I don’t want to say sh*t. The f*ck. Ya’ll are lying on my name.”

FOX 31: “According to the arrest affidavit -

Suspect’s girlfriend: “According to the arrest affidavit. I don’t give a f**k what they said I told her. I didn’t tell her sh*t. Period.”

FOX 31: “She told police you told her to hide the body of Jordan Vong. Is that true?”

Suspect’s girlfriend: “Well I didn’t tell her that sh*t, retarded a** b***h. (slams door)

FOX 31 reached out to the district attorney to ask if they plan to charge the girlfriend as an accessory. They said as of right now, no one else is facing charges.

Bunsom will face a judge in adult criminal court on Thursday morning.