× Man arrested for allegedly stabbing neighbor in head

CANON CITY, Colo. — A Canon City man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed his neighbor in the head Tuesday.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said that the two men live near each other in the 1600 block of Birch Street. They reportedly got into a fight that escalated to the stabbing.

The victim, 28-year-old Nicholas Gunderson, was able to drive to a nearby home to call 911 and explain to police what happened.

Royce Nichols Jr., 28, was taken into custody on charges of second degree assault and felony menacing.

The victim was treated and released with minor injuries.

Gunderson was taken into custody and is being held at the Fremont County Jail on a failure to comply warrant on felony drug charges out of El Paso County.