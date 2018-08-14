Keystone Mountain Town Music Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Keystone’s Mountain Town Music Festival

Saturday, August 18, 2018 from 1:30PM-9:00PM

River Run Village at Keystone, Colorado

Free music and admission. Food Tickets and drinks available a-la-carte.

The Keystone Neighbourhood Company is bringing back the Mountain Town Music Festival Saturday, Aug. 18 featuring free concerts from headliner Blind Pilot along with The Mulligan Brothers, The Dustbowl Revival, and The Lone Bellow. Music will be paired with Colorado foods like Palisade peaches, Rocky Ford melons, Olathe sweet corn and Colorado elk.

Admission to the Mountain Town Music Festival is free and so is the parking. Drinks are available at a la carte prices from our festival bar. There will also be Food Tasting Tickets available for purchase ($1 each) to use at participating Food Vendor Tents (ticket amounts vary per vendor). The Festival will feature Colorado artisans displaying and selling their original art, jewelry, clothing, accessories and more. As always the Kidtopia Kidzone will be in full effect with free face painting and a plant-your-own flower pot craft.

Christy Rost's Colorado Peach and Blueberry Rustic Tart

Pastry

1 ½ cups flour

1 tablespoon sugar

¾ teaspoon salt

10 tablespoons cold unsalted butter

4-5 tablespoons ice water

Place flour, sugar, and salt in a food processor and pulse several times to mix. Slice cold butter into ½-inch cubes, add to flour mixture, and pulse until the butter is pea-size. Add ice water and process just until the pastry begins to form a ball. Remove the pastry, form it into a disc, wrap it in plastic wrap, and chill at least 30 minutes or overnight.

Filling

6 large, ripe peaches, rinsed

1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries, rinsed

½ cup sugar

2 tablespoons flour

¼ teaspoon Saigon cinnamon

1 egg, for egg wash

1 tablespoon water, for egg wash

2 teaspoons sparkling or granulated sugar, for garnish

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Slice peaches into a large bowl with their skins intact and add blueberries. In a small bowl, stir together sugar, flour, and cinnamon; add it to the fruit mixture and stir gently to combine.

On a floured pastry cloth or counter, roll the pastry into a 14-inch circle. Fold it in half, transfer it to a baking sheet covered with parchment paper, unfold the pastry, and turn up edges of the paper to catch any juices that overflow.

Mound the fruit filling into the center of the pastry and gently fold the edges of the pastry up around the filling, overlapping them to form a round tart. Take care the pastry doesn’t tear at the base of the tart or juices will escape during baking.

In a small bowl, whip egg and water with a fork to form an egg wash. Gently brush the egg wash over the pastry and sprinkle with sparkling sugar. Bake 25 to 30 minutes, or until the pastry is golden brown and the filling is bubbly.

Yield: 1 tart, 8 servings