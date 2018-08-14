Immigration case reopened as Aurora family fights to keep adopted 4-year-old from being deported

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora family who adopted a girl from Peru will see her immigration case reopened as they fight to keep the 4-year-old from being deported.

Angela Becerra was denied U.S. citizenship even though both of her parents are American citizens.

Her parents adopted her when she was an infant while they were living in Peru. Her adoption is legal.

The United States Customs and Immigration Services had previously denied her case due in part to The Hague Convention, an international treaty aimed at saving children from being abducted and taken across borders.

But Tuesday, the agency agreed to reopen the case.

Angela is in the United States on a tourist visa. It expires on Aug. 31. After that, she will legally be eligible for deportation.

Her mother, Amy Becerra, tells FOX31 and Channel 2 that she can’t imagine the USCIS denying her daughter twice.

U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman, R-Aurora, said that he is working closely with the Becerra family to try to find a solution to their situation.

“I personally met with Mrs. Becerra on Friday afternoon regarding her case, and since then my office has been focused in getting answers,” Coffman said in a statement.