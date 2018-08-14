× Girl Scout Troop learns valuable civics lesson while working on plastic bag ban

DENVER — For Girl Scout Troop 2458 it was the ultimate lesson in civics. They started out on a project wanting to earn the Girl Scout Silver Award, but got a lot more than they bargained for.

It all started with a plastic grocery bag.

Mia, Gianna, Amanda and Ella are the members of the Littleton-based Girl Scout troop who wanted to do something about plastic grocery bags. “It’s not good for the environment, it’s not good for our food supply and it just litters our street,” Ella McIntyre said.

The troop came up with a plan to ban grocery bags in unincorporated Jefferson County. “We started looking at Avon [Colorado] and how they did their ban so we went off of their plan and then we looked at Boulder, too,” Giana Akins said.

They prepared an argument and presented it to the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners two weeks ago, ”They said all right, thank you and it just kind of ended,” Akins said.

The scouts decided to regroup, come back and be the squeaky wheel, “This is something that we are serious about and that we want to happen,” Mia Jordan said.

The girls waited, patiently, for five hours to make their case, then it was their turn.

Jefferson County Commissioner Libby Szabo was thoughtful and considerate, but did not say what the girls wanted to hear, “I think we the people are the best solutions to our problems and not to always go to government for the first answer.”

The message resonated with the scouts, “We kind of learned more that it’s more important to the public and we are more able to take action and Girl Scouts and leaders of the community to take action with the public instead of the government.”

At the end of the day, the girls did not achieve their desired goal, and there will be no ban on plastic bags. However, they still earned and received the Girl Scout Silver Award.