Firefighters contain 7-acre wildfire west of Boulder, evacuation order lifted

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters in Boulder County contained a small wildfire in the Sugarloaf Road area west of Boulder Tuesday evening. An evacuation order for nearby residents was lifted.

The sheriff’s office said the fire burned in the 4000 block of Sugarloaf Road. Evacuations were in place for people along Lost Angel down to Dream Canyon for a short time .

There is a wildfire near the 4000 block of Sugarloaf Rd. Reverse notifications were sent to 198 contacts in the area. Evacuations along Lost Angel and down to Dream Canyon. #SugarloafFire — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) August 14, 2018

Sugarloaf Road was closed from Mountain Meadows to Sugarloaf Mountain roads to the south (Lost Angel, Owl Creek, North Gulch, Good Friday, etc. also closed) while crews worked to contain the fire.

The fire has been contained. It grew to approximately 7 acres in size. Evacuation orders are being lifted. #SugarloafFire pic.twitter.com/nfZ1WMq9lf — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) August 14, 2018

