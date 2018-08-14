Crews responding to reports of explosion and building collapse at 4th and Santa Fe in Denver

DENVER — Authorities are responding to reports of a natural gas explosion that led to a building collapse at the intersection of 4th Avenue and Santa Fe Drive in Denver, a witness tells FOX31 and Channel 2.

DFD on scene of a reported Natural Gas explosion at 4th and Santa Fe. Media staging at 915 4th Ave. pic.twitter.com/Z5s39WsoaS — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) August 14, 2018

One witness tells FOX31 that the building is an apartment building with five or six residents.

A man living four blocks away said when he heard the blast he thought the roof of his home was caving in. Alan Rodriguez said when he went outside to see what happened, he saw a “mushroom cloud” of smoke.

One victim was pulled from the rubble. There were nine injuries reported – one person was taken to the hospital with “severe traumatic injuries.”

Denver Fire said that not all residents have yet been accounted for but there have not been any reports of children injured. Crews are dealing with an active fire, as of 2:12 p.m.

Santa Fe is now closed from Ellsworth Ave to 5th Ave. Side streets may also be affected.

This story is developing and we’re working to find out more information. We will update with the latest.