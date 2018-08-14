Coroner identifies hiker killed in fall on Mount Royal in Summit County

FRISCO, Colo. — Authorities have identified a woman who died after falling about 150 feet while descending Mount Royal in Frisco, Colorado.

The Summit Daily News reports the Summit County coroner says Regina Foley, of Havertown, Pennsylvania, died Sunday. Foley owned a condo at the Pointe at Lake Dillon in Frisco.

Rescue crews working at the trailhead to recover Foley’s body Sunday night say she had been hiking with two other men when she fell.

The trio reached the summit earlier in the day and were on their way down the mountain. Foley was an estimated 1,500 feet from the base when she tripped and fell to her death.

Summit County Rescue Group spokesman Charles Pitman says the hikers had veered off the trail and Foley was struggling to navigate her way down when she fell.