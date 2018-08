Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Foritude 10k in Fort Collins is coming up on Labor Day. There will be so many runners there, including Libby James who is in her 80's. We caught up with her to hear about her world records and to see if she is ready for the big day.

If you register with the promo code: FORT616... Two dollars of your fee goes to the group Shield 616... Which provides armored vests for Colorado law Enforcement. Go to kwgn.com and click on the "Fortitude 10k" option under the "community" tab.