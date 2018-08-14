Broncos haze rookies with hilarious, terrible haircuts

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Tuesday was haircut day for the Broncos rookies!

It’s one of the best traditions in football as the rookies are lined up and given ugly, hilarious haircuts. No rookie is spared from the fun, not even fifth overall pick Bradley Chubb.

Second-round pick Courtland Sutton was also forced to get a hideous hairdo.

Veteran linebacker Brandon Marshall posted some of the haircuts to his Instagram page.

Still waiting to see what they did to Phillip Lindsay and Sam Jones/Aquaman. But @ESanders_10 got a nice recap here … so wrong pic.twitter.com/rsvMHg3B4j — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 14, 2018

Hazing haircut tradition continues at @Broncos team headquarters today. 👀👀😝🤣 pic.twitter.com/EvWOMrEU5G — Nick Griffith (@NickGriffithTV) August 14, 2018

The good news is that hair grows back and the bad haircuts are only temporary.