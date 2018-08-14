Bnutty Gourmet Peanut Butter

Bnutty is a gourmet peanut butter company. With 10 exciting flavors such as Irresistible Pretzel, Blissful Blueberry, Salted Caramel and S'mores - Bnutty has a unique and exciting take on peanut butter. Starting with a honey roasted nut, this crunchy peanut butter snack has a satisfying texture and delicious flavor. All flavors are available in 2 sizes; 12 oz jars and a 2 oz individual serving. All products are gluten free.AlertMe
