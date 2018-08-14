Live video: Building collapse, possible explosion in Denver

Author of book on Columbine writing an account of Parkland

NEW YORK  — The author of a best-seller about the Columbine school shooting is working on a book about Parkland.

Students evacuated from Columbine H.S. after shootings. April 20, 1999

Students evacuate from Columbine High School after the shootings on April 20, 1999.

Harper announced Tuesday that Dave Cullen’s “Parkland” is scheduled to come out in February, timed to the one-year anniversary of the massacre at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

According to Harper, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, Cullen “burrows into the hearts” of the Parkland student survivors as the follows their lives in the months after the shooting.

Students are brought out of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after a shooting at the school that reportedly killed and injured multiple people on February 14, 2018 in Parkland, Florida. Numerous law enforcement officials continue to investigate the scene. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Cullen’s “Columbine” came out in 2009, a decade after the Colorado shooting, and spent several weeks on The New York Times’ best-seller list. He has been writing about Parkland for Vanity Fair.

